Sports Betting Operator (Nights) - PA

Sports Betting Operator (Nights)

Location: Howden, East Yorkshire

The Press Association are currently looking for a Sports Betting Operator to join our expanding Sports & Racing Data Operations team in Howden, East Yorkshire. The role is for somebody that is both knowledgeable and enthusiastic about sports, sports betting and the betting industry in general.

As a Betting Operator, you will be responsible for forming and updating live betting markets for Horse and Greyhound racing, using various internal methods and bespoke software to deliver live content to our customers.

Desirable criteria:

Strong numeric and analytical skills.

Methodical approach to work.

Excellent communication skills.

High levels of concentration and focus.

Proven ability to consistently follow set procedures

Flexibility and positive attitude.

Understanding of betting or bookmaking.

Previous industry experience.

Shift patterns are subject to the racing schedule but will range between 4pm and 4am, 37.5 hours per week. Full training will be provided.

The successful candidate will be required to undertake a Basic DBS check, Adverse Financial check and ID check.

Please send CV and covering letter to: keiron.muir@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 1 April 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.