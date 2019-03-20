PA Images enters photography partnership with The Jockey Club - PA

PA Images enters photography partnership with The Jockey Club

20 March 2019: PA Images, home to the prestigious picture collection from the UK’s national news agency, has been selected as a photography partner of The Jockey Club, the largest commercial group in British horse racing and one of the UK’s leading leisure companies.

PA Images’ award-winning photographers and onsite picture editors will provide daily coverage for The Jockey Club’s flagship horse racing events during 2019 –The Randox Health Grand National (Aintree), Investec Derby Festival (Epsom Downs) and the Moët & Chandon July Festival (Newmarket). The partnership began this month with coverage of The Festival, presented by Magners (Cheltenham).

As well as capturing all the sporting action, PA Images’ photographers will provide lifestyle imagery covering all aspects of a day at the races. Pictures of the hospitality, entertainment and visitors at each racecourse will be used by The Jockey Club to promote the sport on their websites, social media channels and printed material.

The partnership also sees The Jockey Club gain access to PA Images’ picture archive, which dates back to 1863, for use on its digital and social media channels.

Stephen Munday, Managing Director of PA Images, said:

“Our coverage of horse racing is unrivalled in the industry, and like The Jockey Club, preserving the heritage of the sport is of particular importance to us. This new partnership creates a great opportunity for PA Images to further enrich its horse racing portfolio by capturing every single element of a day at the races.

“By working as an extension of the team at The Jockey Club, we aim to make the sport accessible to millions of fans in the UK and to bring in new audiences from around the world.

“We are delighted to welcome The Jockey Club to the prestigious number of sporting bodies working with PA Images to bring powerful images from their events to customers internationally.”

Barry Rabbetts, Group Head of Media at The Jockey Club, said:

We’re excited to be working with PA Images and look forward to them playing an important role in how we showcase our major events in 2019, starting with the Festival at Cheltenham this month.

“As well as delivering images for our own channels, PA Images will be providing behind-the-scenes coverage from our biggest race days to worldwide media and global audiences.

“We are also looking forward to utilising PA Images’ extensive archive on The Jockey Club’s social media and digital platforms to bring to life the sport’s rich history and fantastic stories. This will give racing and sports fans the chance to relive some of their favourite moments from years gone by.”

The Jockey Club is the latest sporting body to partner with the business; in 2018 Sport England selected PA Images as photography partner. PA Images also continues to work with The Professional Footballers Association, British Triathlon, the Scottish Football Association and the Clipper Round The World Race.

ENDS