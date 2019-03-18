Front Desk Administrator (Part-time) - PA

Front Desk Administrator (Part-time)

Location: Howden

A vacancy has arisen for a part-time Front Desk Administrator at our Operations Centre in Howden.

The successful candidate will be required to work on a busy Reception desk, taking and transferring calls via our switchboard system and meeting and greeting visitors and executives.

You will also be dealing with staff enquiries, meeting room bookings, car parking, post and deliveries.

Other duties will include arranging transport for visiting guests and executives, providing refreshments for meetings and working with various departments within the business to ensure the smooth running of the reception.

Excellent communication skills are essential for this role and applicants must also possess sound administration and organisational skills.

Previous reception/switchboard experience is desirable, however full training will be given.

The vacancy is for Monday and Tuesday each week and is shift-based.

Please send CV and covering letter to: Lynn Tymon, Property Coordinator

Email: lynn.tymon@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 1st April 2019

The company encourages application from all sectors of the community.