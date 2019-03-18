Facilities Assistant - PA

Facilities Assistant

Location: London

Overview of the role

We are recruiting for Facilities Assistant to join the team based out of our new offices located in Paddington.

Reporting to the Facilities Manager, the successful candidate will have responsibility for the assisting with the delivery of facilities operations within our Paddington office. Experience in an office-based facilities environment is required.

Key responsibilities:

Assisting in the coordination and supervision of Property operations including but not limited to maintenance, security, access control, cleaning

Working with the Facilities Manager and Property Coordinator ensure adherence to the PPM calendars Identifying upcoming service requirements Service booking assistance Oversight of service notices & completion confirmations Management of RAMS and associated documentation Service information auditing

Assisting in the monitoring the performance and compliance of service providers; dealing directly with the primary contacts to ensure the prompt resolution of any identified shortfalls

Taking an active role in maintaining all site-specific procedures and documentation

Conducting regular floor walks and site audits

Providing hospitality support including ensuring all coffee machines are maintained and pantry areas stocked

Ensuring room readiness requirements are met in all meeting rooms

Meet and greet incoming clients and customers

Carrying out office inductions for new staff

Issuing access control cards to new employees

Ensure first aid stations are correctly provisioned always

Reporting and ownership of site related issues

Taking a proactive approach in the identification of opportunities for service improvement across the Property division; where opportunities exist provide support in the development and implementation of changes to deliver the improvements

The successful candidate will have the following attributes:

Previous experience in a client-side facilities role

Excellent customer service skills

Excellent office administration and organisational skills

Good supervisory skills

Tact and diplomacy; ability to communicate effectively even when dealing with difficult situations

Previous supervisory experience

Actively seek opportunities to develop and learn from experience

Ability to work on own initiative and accept responsibility in managers’ absences

Pro-active approach to delivering improvements where opportunities exist

What else we’re looking for:

A health and safety qualification (IOSH, NEBOSH) would be advantageous

Please send your CV and covering letter to Paul Logan, Group Facilities Manager

Email: paul.logan@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 25 March 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community