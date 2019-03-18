Facilities Assistant - PA

Careers: Facilities Assistant
Location: London
Overview of the role
We are recruiting for Facilities Assistant to join the team based out of our new offices located in Paddington.
Reporting to the Facilities Manager, the successful candidate will have responsibility for the assisting with the delivery of facilities operations within our Paddington office. Experience in an office-based facilities environment is required.
Key responsibilities:
- Assisting in the coordination and supervision of Property operations including but not limited to maintenance, security, access control, cleaning
- Working with the Facilities Manager and Property Coordinator ensure adherence to the PPM calendars
- Identifying upcoming service requirements
- Service booking assistance
- Oversight of service notices & completion confirmations
- Management of RAMS and associated documentation
- Service information auditing
- Assisting in the monitoring the performance and compliance of service providers; dealing directly with the primary contacts to ensure the prompt resolution of any identified shortfalls
- Taking an active role in maintaining all site-specific procedures and documentation
- Conducting regular floor walks and site audits
- Providing hospitality support including ensuring all coffee machines are maintained and pantry areas stocked
- Ensuring room readiness requirements are met in all meeting rooms
- Meet and greet incoming clients and customers
- Carrying out office inductions for new staff
- Issuing access control cards to new employees
- Ensure first aid stations are correctly provisioned always
- Reporting and ownership of site related issues
- Taking a proactive approach in the identification of opportunities for service improvement across the Property division; where opportunities exist provide support in the development and implementation of changes to deliver the improvements
The successful candidate will have the following attributes:
- Previous experience in a client-side facilities role
- Excellent customer service skills
- Excellent office administration and organisational skills
- Good supervisory skills
- Tact and diplomacy; ability to communicate effectively even when dealing with difficult situations
- Previous supervisory experience
- Actively seek opportunities to develop and learn from experience
- Ability to work on own initiative and accept responsibility in managers’ absences
- Pro-active approach to delivering improvements where opportunities exist
What else we’re looking for:
- A health and safety qualification (IOSH, NEBOSH) would be advantageous
Please send your CV and covering letter to Paul Logan, Group Facilities Manager
Email: paul.logan@pressassociation.com
Closing date: 25 March 2019
The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community