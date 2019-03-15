Search Trends Editor - PA

Search Trends Editor

Location: London

The Press Association is looking for a talented Writer/Editor to join our team working on Microsoft search engine Bing as well as other projects. In this role, you will be writing engaging text, crafting an editorial calendar, researching dynamic photography, and working closely with a variety of partners to ensure the highest quality experience for users. Experience in an online publishing environment covering current events is required.

Key responsibilities:

Use search trends to generate content ideas

Select visually appealing images and write short, engaging text that entices users to click through to great results

Edit photos using advanced Photoshop techniques to enhance the image where necessary

Maintain an editorial calendar of events relevant to the audience in the UK

Edit content written by others

Apply your knowledge of news, sports and entertainment to produce quizzes

Contribute to a variety of editorial special projects that require writing, editing, and researching

Cover breaking news in a timely fashion

Essential criteria:

Familiarity with web searching and trending news stories

Well-informed in the areas of news, sports, entertainment, and ‘water-cooler’ topics

Excellent news judgment

Strong editorial experience working as an editor or writer in a daily web publishing environment

Excellent writing skills including headline and caption writing with flawless spelling and grammar

Ability to convey features and functions in concise meaningful words

Thorough understanding of online editorial best practices and priorities

Ability to use online content management systems

Great interpersonal skills; strong partner management experience

Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment and familiarise yourself with new topics quickly

Desirable criteria:

Experience of using web tracking and reporting tools

A background in online research and experience making valid evaluations of quality

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to Lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com by 29 March 2019.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.