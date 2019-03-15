Metadata Editor - PA

Metadata Editor

Location: Howden

Do you have a passion for TV? Know everything there is to know about the latest series, movies and small-screen classics? If you have a keen interest in technology, proven customer service skills and the ability to meet strict deadlines then this role might be perfect for you.

The Entertainment Data department is looking for a highly motivated Metadata Editor to join its TV Metadata team, to support the department’s schedule and online EPG provision which services high-profile customers such as Sky, Radio Times, BT, The Sun and YouView.

The successful candidate will be responsible for providing TV listings to clients for use in print and digital as well as enhanced metadata to digital clients for use online and in EPGs. The successful candidate will be required to manage assigned contracts and adhere to departmental objectives, processes and procedures, whilst assisting in meeting specific KPIs for key account customers.

We are looking for individuals who:

Can work in a demanding and deadline-driven environment

Are ambitious, proactive and passionate about their work

Have excellent verbal and written communication skills

Have a keen eye for detail

Are interested in TV and Movies

Have the desire to work hard and contribute to the success of the team

If successful, you will have the opportunity to work on a wide range of entertainment and digital services.

Shifts are varied and include occasional evening and weekend work.

If this sounds like the job for you then please send CV and covering letter to Holly Cowell (TV Metadata Manager):

Email: H olly.Cowell@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 25 March 2019

