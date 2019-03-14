Racing Data Services Manager - PA

Racing Data Services Manager

Location: Howden

The Press Association is the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services – our newswire service provides most of the news content you read and watch. We are also leading the way with our Sport portfolio of products and services. Our offering spans pictures, video, data APIs, hosted live blogs, graphics, listings pages, social media curation and page production and we work across all areas of Sports with a wide range of clients including Broadcasters, NGBs and Sport Websites.

We are looking to recruit an enthusiastic and motivated individual who will ensure the highest levels of accuracy are achieved and delivered to PA Racing Data Customers.

If you have a strong focus on leadership and want to support our management team in implementing new strategies and processes that are key to business and staff development, then this could be the perfect role for you.

Key Responsibilities:

On-site manager for live racing data services during afternoons, evenings and weekends.

Lead direct line reports to ensure adequate resource levels are maintained.

Support direct line reports with recruitment and new starter induction.

Set challenging performance objectives for direct line reports and teams.

Act as subject matter expert on quality control software, providing regular updates to Racing Data management.

Assist in monthly tracking of operational expenditure.

To act as primary (out of business hours) contact for key customers / rights-holders and PA stakeholders during major incidents affecting live services.

To ensure live racing data SLAs are satisfied with key account customers.

Working in partnership with stakeholders in identifying operational efficiencies that provide the most productive provision of data collection, production and distribution.

Assist management to define and implement roll-out plans for new or amended processes and procedures.

What we can offer you:

Excellent basic salary and benefits.

Building a career with a market-leading media organisation.

Amazing support from experienced team members.

Working within an interesting dynamic environment.

What we are looking for:

This role would suit a motivational leader who is passionate about training and developing their people.

You will be a naturally great communicator and will be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with tight deadlines.

We would welcome a candidate who is proactive and wants the freedom to use their initiative and influence change.

The role will require you to work 1-9pm Tuesday to Saturday.

The successful candidate will be required to undertake a Basic DBS check, Adverse Financial check and ID check.

Please send covering letter and CV to RacingOps.Recruitment@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: Friday 29th March 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.