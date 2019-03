Page Producer (part-time) - PA

Page Producer (part-time)

Location: Howden

An opportunity has arisen for an experienced sub-editor with excellent editorial skills to join one of PA’s teams compiling TV and radio page-ready listings pages for delivery to one of the UK’s highest profile TV listings magazines groups.

The role requires the editing of TV and radio programme billings to customer style, so excellent spelling and grammar is an essential requirement. An interest in TV, radio and a good awareness of current affairs is desirable.

Is this role right for you?

Are you…

An effective and confident communicator?

Calm and organised under pressure and in a deadline-driven environment?

Able to closely follow detailed instruction?

Self-motivated and thrive on using your own initiative?

Do you have…

Excellent attention to detail and editorial accuracy?

A proactive approach to work?

An interest in TV and entertainment?

Experience using Adobe InDesign?

Part-time hours (16) to be worked in two shifts per week, Wednesday 3pm-1am, Thursday 12 noon-7pm, with some flexibility required around bank holidays and during November and December.

Please send covering letter and CV to Rachel Farrow, Operations Manager (Magazines).

Email: rachel.farrow@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Tuesday 19th March 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.