Senior Production Journalist, Telegraph Sport - PA

Senior Production Journalist, Telegraph Sport

Location: Howden

We are on the lookout for a first-class Senior Production Journalist to join our Daily Telegraph production team.

The role will be based at our northern headquarters in Howden, East Yorkshire.

This is an excellent opportunity to join one of the most diverse and renowned news gathering organisations in the world. Its fast-growing production department designs and sub-edits among the biggest newspapers and magazines in the UK and abroad.

You will join our 25 first-class subs in the department’s Telegraph production team, sub-editing and revising sports stories for the Daily and Sunday Telegraph newspaper pages.

Your responsibilities will include:

Liaising with customer, ensuring deadlines are met and quality levels remain consistently high

Writing eye-catching headlines and captions

Carrying out checks on stories to ensure they are accurate and fair

Checking the work of other team members

Managing and prioritising incoming stories effectively

Ensuring stories are edited in accordance with the tone and house style of the newspaper

Display of excellent judgment in story subbing

Display of imaginative headline-writing skills

Ability to work without supervision and to supervise other team members as required

Essential skills and key competencies for the role include:

Recognised journalistic qualification

A willingness to work on the news, features, business and supplements desks if required to do so

Excellent understanding of editing systems

Willingness and ability to learn and adopt new systems and working practices

Production of fast, clean, error-free content

Excellent knowledge of journalism law

Sound knowledge of current affairs and sport, especially football

You must have excellent news sense, a sharp eye for detail and excellent command of the English language. Only those who have a recognised journalistic qualification and have worked for a significant time on a national or leading provincial newspaper need apply.

This is a prestigious role which involves evening and some weekend work.

Applications to Chris Wiltshire, Head of Page Production:

Chris.wiltshire@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 22 March 2019

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community