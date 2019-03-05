PA Images selects its first sports photography interns - PA

PA Images selects its first sports photography interns

5 March 2019: PA Images, home to the prestigious picture collection from the UK’s national news agency, has selected two emerging talents for its first sports photography internship to increase social, gender and ethnic diversity within the profession.

Northampton-born photographer Bradley Collyer (19) and Tess Derry (25), from Wimbledon, were chosen from over 70 applicants around the UK for the paid, six-month placements. Both will receive on-the-job training with PA Images’ picture editors and award-winning photographers, including Mike Egerton, recipient of the ‘Sports Photographer Award’ at the 2019 British Photography Awards and Jane Barlow, named ‘Sports Photographer of the Year’ at the 2018 Scottish Press Awards.

The sports photography internship is part of a wider commitment at PA Group – the parent company of PA (the Press Association) – to nurturing editorial talent from all backgrounds.

Bradley is currently working with PA Images’ Nottingham-based team and Tess will take up her placement in August. Both accomplished photographers, they impressed the judges with sports portfolios built through freelance jobs, work experience and junior staff positions at leading football clubs and media brands.

Bradley began volunteering at Chelsea FC before being offered a staff role in 2017. He focussed primarily on the club’s Women’s and Academy teams, covering home and away games, including Champions League matches. The role also gave him the opportunity to attend some of the first team’s games and training sessions.

In 2017, Tess worked alongside a team at UEFA shooting promotional material for the women’s game. The same year she took up a work experience position at the Daily Mail, as assistant to three sports photographers. In that role she undertook studio and pitch-side assignments, including England team training sessions. Tess is currently working as a freelance sport picture editor for the Mail Online.

Scott Wilson, Head of Sports at PA Images, said:

“I and the other judges were incredibly impressed by Bradley and Tess’s natural talent and dogged determination to advance their careers in sports photography. We saw an incredibly high calibre of candidates during the recruitment process, all of whom demonstrated an ability to capture striking images and offer a fresh perspective on event coverage.”

Bradley Collyer said:

“I have settled in well and I’m enjoying the opportunity to improve my skills and portfolio. I look forward to stretching myself by covering different sports that I have not yet had the chance to shoot. My PA Images colleagues have been giving me lots of advice which has been invaluable for improving the quality of my pictures.”

Tess Derry said:

“I am really looking forward to working alongside and learning from some of the best photographers in the industry. To anyone considering a career in sports photography I would say get as much shooting experience as you can – it doesn’t have to be premier league matches, sometimes the more interesting photographs come from Sunday league games. I have also found experience as a picture editor valuable as it helps you to understand what is needed in a great sports photograph.”

Stephen Munday, Managing Director of PA Images, said:

“I’d like to see more organisations offering paid internships of this nature. It is incredibly important that we create routes into sports photography – to nurture new talent and diversify the profession in the process. Bradley and Tess have very promising careers ahead of them and I am excited to see them develop as they learn from some of the industry’s finest photographers.”

Bradley and Tess will learn all aspects of the photography business from the business’ editorial and commercial staff. In addition to spending time on the picture desk, they will travel the country covering a range of events under the guidance of PA Images photographers. The interns will also have use of professional kit from Canon for the duration of their training programmes.

PA Images Sports photography internship will reopen for applications at the end of 2019.

ENDS