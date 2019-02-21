Trainee Customer Services - PA

Trainee Customer Services

Location: Howden

Do you want to work for one of the UK’s largest multimedia organisations? If so, we have a fantastic role within our customer services team supporting our Racing team

As well as being the UK and Ireland’s national news agency, we are also a leading supplier to the racing and betting industry, having provided content to the market for over 60 years. We provide a range of products including live data, form guides, statistics covering the past 100 years, editorial content, images, graphics and infographics as well as hosted solutions. We pride ourselves on our accuracy and breadth of coverage, making us the most comprehensive international horse racing, greyhound and sports betting content supplier.

This is a fast-paced role, where you will be the first point of contact for our clients ensuring they are offered the very best customer service.

You will work on a shift basis, and each session will be varied! It will involve managing our customer’s queries ensuring they are managed effectively. This will involve escalating and diagnosing issues both internally and externally. To ensure we track and monitor the service we provide, you will also need to log all queries within our database. Great customer service is central to what we do, and to ensure we achieve it is key the departmental processes and procedures are followed.

For us it is about the person, not experience so full training is provided.

Who are we looking for?

You need to be proactive, show initiative and a positive can-do attitude

We need good team players, but who can also work independently when needed

Fantastic communication skills are key

A problem solver – who understands the importance of accuracy

What we can offer you:

Excellent basic salary and benefits

Building a career with a market-leading media organisation

Amazing support from experienced team members

Working within an interesting dynamic environment

If you see yourself in what you have read, this could be the job for you.

To apply please send your CV to Will Ashton, Racing Data Customer Support Team Leader

Email: william.ashton@pressassociation.com

Closing date:

