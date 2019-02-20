Production Journalist - PA

Production Journalist

Location: Howden

We are on the lookout for a first-class newspaper sub-editor to join our Daily Telegraph production team.

The role will be based at our northern headquarters in Howden, East Yorkshire.

This is an excellent opportunity to join one of the most diverse and renowned news gathering organisations in the world. Its fast-growing production department designs and sub-edits among the biggest newspapers and magazines in the UK and abroad.

You will join our 25 first-class subs in the department’s Telegraph production team, writing headlines and captions and shaping words from the paper’s brilliant news and business writers.

You must have excellent news sense, a sharp eye for detail and excellent command of the English language. Only those who have a recognised journalistic qualification and have worked for a significant time on a national or leading provincial newspaper need apply.

This is a prestigious role which involves evening and some weekend work.

Please apply to Chris Wiltshire, Head of Page Production

Email: Chris.wiltshire@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 8 March 2019

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.