Senior News Journalist - PA

Senior News Journalist

Location: London

The Press Association has a 150-year legacy of providing trusted content. Our journalists believe in the importance of being ‘fast, fair and accurate’ and we are currently looking for a Senior News Journalist to join the team in the London bureau of an international English- language newspaper, who understands how important these values are to the work they do.

This role would suit you if you are an experienced journalist who has an interest and track record of reporting within a specialised area such as defence, security or politics. You will have developed your career uncovering interesting stories through the networks you have created, as well as having a proven ability to land interviews and produce agenda-setting stories. You will be used to dealing with breaking news stories in a responsible and timely manner.

The news content we create is used both in digital and print format – therefore you will need to understand how to present stories in an exciting and multi-skilled way and can create interesting headlines that attract readers and create online engagement. It is essential that you have experience of working in a news room (ideally a national newsroom) and can evidence your ability to hunt out stories and generate exclusives.

What is absolute key in this role is that you are a self-starter who shows initiative and drive and has a wide range of interest across all aspects of news (from sport to culture to politics). If you have an interest and knowledge of Middle East and experience of managing a team this would be particularly of interest. A qualification in journalism – including media law is essential also.

What we can offer you:

– Excellent level of resources to allow you to investigate stories, and the flexibility to have time to uncover news that is meaningful

– Being part of a fantastic team that delivers high quality news

– Competitive package and basic – reflective of the experience that we are looking for in this role

– An environment that has the flexibility to allow you to report on news stories in sectors that interest you

Please note this role will be based in London and will involve shifts.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to louise.bousfield@pressassociation.com by 27 February 2019.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.