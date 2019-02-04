* Senior Producer - PA

Careers: Senior Producer

Posted at 12:50h in Careers by Gillian Chatham

The Press Association is looking for a senior journalist to work in the London bureau of an international English-language newspaper.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Proven ability to land interviews and produce agenda-setting stories
  • Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways
  • Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner
  • Re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style
  • Writing interesting headlines designed to create online engagement
  • Engaging with the audience through social media
  • Undertake leadership responsibilities

 

Essential criteria:

  • Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level
  • Proven ability to generate exclusives
  • Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture
  • Team player but with ability to be a self-starter

 

Desirable criteria:

  • Knowledge of the Middle East
  • Experience of working in online news
  • Experience of reading analytics and applying learning
  • Experience of managing a team

 

Professional qualifications:

  • Must have journalistic qualification, including media law

 

Please note this role will be based in London and will involve shifts.

To apply, please send CV and covering letter to lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com by 12 February 2019.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



