Senior Producer - PA

Senior Producer

The Press Association is looking for a senior journalist to work in the London bureau of an international English-language newspaper.

Key Responsibilities:

Proven ability to land interviews and produce agenda-setting stories

Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways

Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner

Re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style

Writing interesting headlines designed to create online engagement

Engaging with the audience through social media

Undertake leadership responsibilities

Essential criteria:

Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level

Proven ability to generate exclusives

Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture

Team player but with ability to be a self-starter

Desirable criteria:

Knowledge of the Middle East

Experience of working in online news

Experience of reading analytics and applying learning

Experience of managing a team

Professional qualifications:

Must have journalistic qualification, including media law

Please note this role will be based in London and will involve shifts.

To apply, please send CV and covering letter to lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com by 12 February 2019.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.