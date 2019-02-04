Senior Producer - PA

Careers: Senior Producer
Posted at 12:50h in Careers
The Press Association is looking for a senior journalist to work in the London bureau of an international English-language newspaper.
Key Responsibilities:
- Proven ability to land interviews and produce agenda-setting stories
- Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways
- Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner
- Re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style
- Writing interesting headlines designed to create online engagement
- Engaging with the audience through social media
- Undertake leadership responsibilities
Essential criteria:
- Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level
- Proven ability to generate exclusives
- Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture
- Team player but with ability to be a self-starter
Desirable criteria:
- Knowledge of the Middle East
- Experience of working in online news
- Experience of reading analytics and applying learning
- Experience of managing a team
Professional qualifications:
- Must have journalistic qualification, including media law
Please note this role will be based in London and will involve shifts.
To apply, please send CV and covering letter to lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com by 12 February 2019.
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.