‘Bet Engage’ launches to provide ready-to-publish sporting predictions for betting sites and social media channels - PA

‘Bet Engage’ launches to provide ready-to-publish sporting predictions for betting sites and social media channels

Content is created by editorial, data and digital content experts at PA, the national news agency for the UK and Ireland

London, 31 January 2019: Betting websites can now access a stream of ready-to-publish insights into upcoming sporting events from the specialist correspondents and data analysts at PA (the Press Association), the UK’s leading provider of multimedia sports editorial and data.

‘Bet Engage’ is the latest product from PA designed to help brands increase interactions with their betting audiences online. The product features potential outcomes across a range of events in a daily feed of infographics, previews, stats-based text and video stories and more.

All the predictions are underpinned by the expertise of PA’s sports correspondents and specialist data team. Creative design from the agency’s industry-leading graphics team adds visual impact to support betting brands’ digital and social media strategies.

Customers have the option to take ‘Bet Engage’ as a feed to plug directly into their platforms or as a bespoke service created in partnership with PA’s team of experts. The industry-wide roll out of ‘Bet Engage’ follows the success of tailored content partnerships with bwin and BetStars.

Michael Grenham, Head of Business Development,Racing & Betting, said:

“‘Bet Engage’ is uniquely positioned to support betting companies’ online growth strategies by

combining PA’s reputation in sports data and reporting with our expertise in digital content production. We work closely with our customers to provide them with a range of rich content options to engage their passionate betting communities.”

Ashley Broadley, Sports Editor at PA, said:

“PA has been trusted for decades to provide the highest standard of content to the Racing and Betting industry. We understand the passion that drives sports fans and I am pleased to see our editorial, data and digital teams working together to create compelling content for betting sites and social media channels.”

PA’s Racing and Betting team will be exhibiting at ICE London 2019, at stand number S1-226.

