Digital Sales Executive - PA

Digital Sales Executive

Location: London

Do you love news? Are you fascinated about how news content reaches you, and the different platforms that you can read and watch breaking news?

If so, we have a fantastic opportunity for you within The Press Association.

The Press Association is the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services and we are powering storytelling on every platform. Our newswire service provides most of the news content you read and watch.

We are also leading the way with other key businesses, and our portfolio of products and services span pictures, video, data APIs, hosted live blogs, graphics, listings pages, social media curation and page production.

In this role, you will join our digital sales team and your key focus will be to sell a varied range of products that offer our media customers the very best news solutions. You will proactively source new business opportunities and develop bespoke solutions for our clients where you develop strong partnerships.

We will give you the tools and support to be successful in the role, as well as the opportunity to be part of team that believes in collaboration and partnership.

The Person

Are you…?

Looking for a new challenge – we are open to sales people from any B2B background?

A fantastic sales person who loves developing new client relationships

Looking to grow your career with an innovative diverse media business?

Do you have…

A track record of exceeding targets within a business to business environment?

Experience of taking ownership of the whole sales process

A consultative sales approach where you uncover your client’s needs

What we can offer you:

Excellent basic and an unparalleled, uncapped commission structure

A great team who support each other – where you are selling a unique range of products for one of the most well recognised names in the industry

Amazing support from an innovative marketing team to help develop your business

A mature environment that encourages you to work to your strengths to achieve your target

If you see yourself in what you have read, this could be the job for you.

How to apply or find out more?

You can e-mail me on sean.pusey@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 8 February 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.