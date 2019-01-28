* Political Correspondent - PA

Careers: Political Correspondent

Posted at 13:43h in Careers by Gillian Chatham

The Press Association is looking for a senior journalist with a specialism in politics and international affairs to work in the London bureau of an international English-language newspaper.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Proven ability to generate exclusives in foreign affairs and security fields
  • Land agenda-setting interviews
  • Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways
  • Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner
  • Re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style
  • Undertake leadership responsibilities

 

Essential criteria:

  • Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level
  • An understanding of processes at Westminster and the EU
  • Proven ability to generate exclusives
  • Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture
  • Team player but with ability to be a self-starter

 

Desirable criteria:

  • Experience of working in online news
  • Experience of managing a team

 

Professional qualifications:

  • Must have journalistic qualification, including media law

 

Please note this role will be based in London and will involve shifts.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to Lisa.Mitchell@pressassociation.com, closing date 8 February 2019.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



