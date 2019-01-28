Political Correspondent - PA

Political Correspondent

The Press Association is looking for a senior journalist with a specialism in politics and international affairs to work in the London bureau of an international English-language newspaper.

Key Responsibilities:

Proven ability to generate exclusives in foreign affairs and security fields

Land agenda-setting interviews

Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways

Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner

Re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style

Undertake leadership responsibilities

Essential criteria:

Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level

An understanding of processes at Westminster and the EU

Proven ability to generate exclusives

Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture

Team player but with ability to be a self-starter

Desirable criteria:

Experience of working in online news

Experience of managing a team

Professional qualifications:

Must have journalistic qualification, including media law

Please note this role will be based in London and will involve shifts.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to Lisa.Mitchell@pressassociation.com, closing date 8 February 2019.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.