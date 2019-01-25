Reporter and Senior Reporter - RADAR Local News Agency - PA

Location: Central London

RADAR is an innovative news agency that is changing the face of local journalism.

Our staff combine their journalism skills with the use of AI tools to produce hundreds of data-driven news stories every day for publishers and broadcasters across the UK.

RADAR is a joint venture between the Press Association and Urbs Media. We began work in September 2017 with support from Google’s Digital News Initiative. In January this year we became a subscriber-based service.

We are seeking to expand the editorial team.

Our reporters find stories within open data and write them using software tools such as Natural Language Generation, which enables us to produce many localised versions. The stories are automatically distributed across the local news sector in the UK.

Senior Reporters combine these duties with providing editorial leadership and oversight of the team on a day-to-day basis.

We are global pioneers in our approach, so full training is provided in our working methods and technology.

Here’s what we are looking for in all candidates:

A great nose for a local news story and the writing skill to turn it into crisp copy. Experience in local news would be an advantage

Comfortable working with data and using tools such as Excel

Very strong eye for detail and language structure

Keen learner with appetite for teamwork and new technology

Please send CVs and a covering letter, specifying which role you are applying for, to RADAR Editor-in-Chief, Gary Rogers.

gary.rogers@radarai.com

Closing date: 22nd Feb 2019

We encourage applications from all sectors of the community.