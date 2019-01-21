Talent Acquisition Partner - PA

Talent Acquisition Partner

Location: Howden

PA is the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services. Established as the Press Association in 1868, PA remains the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, serving a broad range of customers including major media and digital brands around the world, businesses and public-sector organisations.

In addition to our newswire, PA’s products and services span pictures, video, data, hosted live blogs, graphics, listings pages, social media curation and page production. The news agency is part of the PA Group of specialist media companies.

As our business evolves so too does our people agenda, and we believe that to bring the very best talent into the organisation we need to support our hiring managers in the recruitment process by having an in-house talent acquisition expert.

Success in this role will be viewed through the quality hires you bring into PA Group, the positive impact you have on the recruitment processes you are supporting, ensuring PA is viewed as an ‘employer of choice’ and the number of direct hires you can introduce in areas where we are reliant on agency hires.

You​:

You will be an experienced recruiter who relishes working in a business partnership environment, with a proven track record in recruitment and selection.

An engaging, passionate and self-motivated individual, you will play a critical role in helping PA to attract and hire the people we need to deliver our business strategy.

A Day in the Life ….

You’ll partner and build relationships with hiring managers to understand their requirements, formulating recruitment plans to ensure we meet their needs, and you’ll be responsible for managing the end to end recruitment process. You’ll work with business areas that you can partner with to deliver fantastic support and deliver exceptional support in their hiring process.

You will work on a variety of roles and in some positions, you will be managing volume applications; your role will be to ensure the recruitment process is rigorous and our hiring managers interview and hire the very best talent. You will also use attraction methods which are creative and reflect the most current approaches.

In some of our more niche roles, you’ll be direct sourcing, as not every IT professional or sales person will automatically think about PA! You’ll be proactively resourcing, as well as making decisions on advertising media and approaches. Thinking about creative, innovative ways that allow us to access the best available applicants is a crucial approach for us.

You will develop a candidate pool that will be a fantastic source for future hires. Your proactive approach and new ideas will help find new methods to develop this further and maintain contact with this source of applicants.

Our hiring managers want to have further information on the markets they recruit in, so you may be required to help provide market intelligence for certain sectors.

You will drive initiatives to ensure PA is seen as an employer of choice by utilising all available methods, including social media, job boards, PA website, networking and career events.

Our Requirements

We are looking for an experienced recruitment professional, either from an internal recruitment background/RPO or from an agency background that has a desire to work in partnership with an exciting organisation.

If you are interested in finding out more about the role, please give me a call on 07580 597831

Closing date: 11 February 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.