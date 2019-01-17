Parliamentary Reporter

PA is looking for a reporter capable of filing fast, fair and accurate coverage of proceedings in Parliament.

The successful applicant will be able to demonstrate they can handle the big occasions and spot the lighter-hearted stories, generate their own stories from a range of sources, develop their own contacts and speak confidently about news in broadcast interviews.

You must also be able to demonstrate sound editorial judgment in fast-paced environments, and show how social media and other online tools can complement your stories..

An extensive knowledge of politics and media law is essential along with a high shorthand speed.

The successful candidate must also possess an NCTJ qualification, with NQJ/NCE or equivalent qualification desirable. This is not a starter position.

Video skills are also desirable but training will be provided.

The candidate must have the ability to file timely, accurate copy to wire customers.

Please send a CV and covering letter to Richard Wheeler, Parliamentary Editor via richard.wheeler@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 25 January 2019

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community