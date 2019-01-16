Head of Sales – Racing and Sports Betting - PA

Head of Sales – Racing and Sports Betting

Howden – East Yorkshire

Do you want to work for one of the most prestigious multimedia organisations within the UK, that is a market leader in the Racing and Sports Betting industry? If so, we have a fantastic opportunity for you within the Press Association.

PA is a leading supplier to the racing and betting industry having provided content to the market for over 60 years. We provide a range of products including live data, form guides, statistics covering the past 100 years, editorial content, images, graphics and infographics as well as hosted solutions. We pride ourselves on our accuracy and breadth of coverage, making us the most comprehensive international horse racing, greyhound and sports betting content supplier.

With over 850 employees across 10 offices, The Press Association is also the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services – our newswire service provides most of the news content you read and watch

If you join our team, you will be working with a market-leading product range where you will be responsible for managing the Racing and Sports Betting team and ensuring that we can achieve and exceed targets. This will involve looking at our current client base and working with the team to evaluate how we can offer an exceptional account management approach to retain and grow the income from these customers. It is also essential that you also help develop new customers and markets to develop additional income streams. Success in the role will also be focused around designing and implementing a strategic sales plan with the senior management team You will also be charged with building the team’s budgets.

A key focus in this role will be coaching, leading and inspiring the Commercial Managers who report in to you to achieve and exceed their personal targets.

The Person

Are you…

Looking for a new challenge where you can develop a career with an innovative diverse media business

A proactive business developer who understands the importance of a consultative, partnership sales approach to winning and retaining business

An experienced man manager who has a track record of success in leading a sales team to exceed targets

Do you have…

A collaborative approach to managing a sales team

A passion to achieve

Excellent knowledge of the racing and sports betting industries and a track record of working in these sectors

What we can offer you:

Excellent basic salary and package

A fantastic team who have a desire to succeed

The opportunity to work with a range of products for one of the most well recognised names in the industry

Amazing support from an experienced management team that have extensive knowledge of the Racing and Sports Betting environment

If you see yourself in what you have read, this could be the job for you.

How to apply or find out more?

You can e-mail me on louise.bousfield@pressassociation.com or call me on 07580 597831

Closing date: 1 February 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.