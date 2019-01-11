Marketing and Sales Executive - PA

Marketing and Sales Executive

Location: London

There is now an exciting opportunity for a talented and ambitious Marketing and Sales Assistant to join growing agency, TNR.

Are you looking to join a company full of creative, lively people? Do you know your stuff and would thrive being part of a busy, buzzy team at the heart of the UK’s leading news agency, The Press Association? Then this could be the role for you.

As the Marketing and Sales Assistant, you will be responsible for delivering our communications and marketing strategy, working with the Head of Marketing and New Business to ensure all communications reflect our brand proposition and ensure consistency across all marketing material.

You are here to build our brand into a leading name in the digital and broadcast PR sector. Which is perfect. After all, that’s what you are good at!

Sharing our passion for content, you will use a mix of platforms and channels including cold calls, account management, events, PR, online, website and social.

You will be responsible for calling new and existing clients to set up meetings for the senior team, help organise and attend networking events which fully maximise key TNR individuals, our unique access to senior PA editorial staff and current assets.

With a relaxed, agency culture, we work hard, enjoy a laugh and celebrate our successes as a team. You’ll benefit from flexible working hours and a supportive team of likeminded people, driven to create great content, get amazing media outreach and work with some incredible brands. We also benefit from being a small agency within a large organisation with all the benefits that provides.

For more details on who we are and what we do (brilliantly), please visit www.wearetnr.com

Key responsibilities:

Sell who we are and what we offer to new and existing clients by phone, email and in person

Implement the marketing strategy

Deliver campaigns against the strategic plan and monitor progress

Report project process into Head of Marketing and New Business and MD

Work with senior team to develop and nurture partnerships with agencies and brands

Attend meetings and pitches with appropriate team head

Implement online and offline marketing campaigns across a variety of platforms including website, e-newsletters, social media

Immerse yourself in emerging trends and ensure TNR’s strategy incorporates new ideas

Organise and coordinate events

Maintain the look and feel of all branding elements for the company

Implement the social media strategy across all relevant platforms

Maintain the CRM system (Salesforce) for TNR

Identify pitch and tendering opportunities

Desired skills and experience:

A natural marketer

Experience in media / PR / content or a relevant degree

One year’s experience in a sales and marketing role

The ability to manage multiple projects

You’ll have superb brand awareness, a creative approach, meticulous copywriting skills, amazing communication skills and a highly organised approach. In addition, your hawk like attention to detail and your can-do attitude will ensure TNR remains top of its game.

We offer a competitive salary, great bunch of people to work with and fantastic services to market.

Please send applications to rajet@wearetnr.com

Start date – February 2019

Closing date: 25 January 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.