Customer Support Analyst - PA

Customer Support Analyst

Location: Howden

The Press Association is the UK’s Leading multimedia and content provider, offering Fast, Fair and Accurate data to an extensive range of customers around the world.

The Press Association offers a wide variety of products and services including pictures, video’s, live racing, betting and sport and page production alongside hosted live blogs, social media curation and graphics.

The Customer Support team is at the forefront of supporting the Press Associations products, services and customers both internally and externally and we are looking for passionate, driven and dedicated individual to join our team in Howden.

The Press Association Customer Support team are the first point of contact and escalation for internal and external customers, the successful candidate will boast excellent communication skills both written and verbal alongside good teamworking skills. In this challenging, fast paced and varied role, candidates will need to be a highly motivated individuals with a willingness to learn.

You will be part of a dedicated team responsible for providing the highest level of customer care while ensuring that processes are followed, and SLA’s are met.

The successful applicants will be required to work a rolling shift pattern within a 24/7 support function inclusive of weekdays, weekends and Bank Holidays.

Essential Competencies:

Self-prioritisation with the ability to co-ordinate required support activities.

Ability to maintain a polite and professional approach and communication.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

An analytical, troubleshooting mind-set with a natural desire to take responsibility for problems.

PC literate with a sound understanding of Microsoft Office.

Full training will be provided.

Please send your CV and covering letter to Jenna Allinson, Customer Support Manager

Email: Jenna.allinson@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 18 January 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.