Customer Support Analyst - PA

Customer Support Analyst

Location: Howden

An opportunity has arisen for an individual to join our Racing Customer Support Team in Howden.

Provide real-time response to our clients and escalating and diagnosing issues reported internally and externally. Candidates will adhere to departmental objectives, processes and procedures, whilst meeting specific SLA’s for key clients.

Working on a business-to-business basis, implementing effective communication of PA’s message to the customer, whilst understanding client needs.

The Person –

Are you…

Interested in working in a business-to-business customer support environment?

Flexible, driven, and confident in working both in a team and independently, delivering faultless customer service?

Looking to grow your skills with an innovative yet key figure within the media industry?

Do you have…

Excellent verbal and written communication skills including proper use of tone when communicating with different clients/internal stakeholders?

Demonstrable analytical mind-set and proactive desire to take on responsibility to solve problems?

Attention to detail, accuracy and completeness, active listening?

If you see yourself in what you have read, this could be the job for you.

The successful candidate will be required to work flexible shift patterns, including overnight shifts within a 24/7, 365 day schedule.

If you’re interested, please email your CV to Will Ashton, Customer Support Team Leader

Email: william.ashton@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 18th January 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.