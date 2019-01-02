Creative Artworker - PA

Creative Artworker

Location: London

Are you looking for a new challenge within a dynamic and fast-paced environment? Do you consider yourself a team-player who’d fit in well with an energetic and close-knit team? Got artwork experience behind you and a head full of creative ideas? Then apply for our role as a Creative Artworker at Sticky Content. We can’t wait to meet you.

As a Creative Artworker, you will be required to artwork creative collateral using Creative Suite applications including Indesign, Illustrator and Photoshop. This collateral will vary from brochures, digital banners, ebooks, presentations, wireframes and more. Powerpoint skills will be a significant advantage. As an excellent communicator you will be confident when taking creative artworking requests and comfortable receiving art direction. The role holder will work closely with the Creative Director, Senior Designer and Head of Operations to support requirements from the teams.

Requirements:

Graphic design qualification

Portfolio will demonstrate a broad range of artworking experience, for print, online and presentations (PowerPoint) with a solid understanding of artworking for both print and digital media

Excellent Creative Cloud skills – in InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop

Proficiency with standard Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

Additional knowledge in web/animation programs

Fluent in English, good communicator, approachable

Ability to quickly and accurately produce and amend artwork for marketing collateral and campaigns as required for both print and online media

Layout and artwork brochures, factsheets, catalogues, exhibition materials, merchandise, digital assets, including animated digital adverts (GIFs), landing pages, presentations and other marketing materials in collaboration with the brand marketing team

Ensure material is delivered on time and on brief

Maintain the integrity of the brand and visual identity

Liaison with creative suppliers, printers, photographers, as required, to ensure the delivery of creative collateral, including obtaining estimates

Desired Skills and Experience

Experience working in a fast-paced creative environment – ideally in-house

Demonstrate strong multi-tasking capabilities and thrive in an environment with challenging deadlines

Experience working in a diverse workplace

Comfortable working to deadlines, calm under pressure, ability to be flexible, work with agility

An eye for detail, excellent communication skills, a service-orientated, client focused approach to delivery

Foster, promote and demonstrate excellent service to internal and external customers

Experience with Sketch

Please send your CV and covering letter to jobs@stickycontent.co.uk

Closing date: 18 January 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.