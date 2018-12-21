Team Leader – Data Operations - PA

Team Leader – Data Operations

Department: Data

Location: Howden

The Press Association is the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services – our newswire service provides most of the news content you read and watch. We are also leading the way with our Sport portfolio of products and services. Our offering spans pictures, video, data APIs, hosted live blogs, graphics, listings pages, social media curation and page production and we work across all areas of Sports with a wide range of clients including Broadcasters, NGB’s and Sport Websites.

We are looking to recruit an enthusiastic and motivated individual who will ensure the highest levels of accuracy are achieved and delivered to PA Customers.

If you have a strong focus on leadership and want to support our Management team in implementing new strategies and processes that our key to business development, then this could be the perfect role for you!

A Day in the Life

This is a senior role within the Data Operation team, where you will be managing the team daily within your designated shift. You will be managing the rota to ensure we have the right number of staff on each shift so we can offer an efficient, quality service to our customers.

You will need to react promptly, efficiently and effectively to scenarios that would otherwise impact PA or our customers.

You will be responsible for incident management and escalation, acting as a key point of contact for stakeholders when on shift.

You will also need to respond to customer queries and feedback, including reports to senior management.

It is also key that you pro-actively define and implement new processes & procedures, and work with the team to implement these ideas to ensure we always offer the most efficient service.

What we can offer you:

Excellent basic salary and benefits

Building a career with a market-leading media organisation

Amazing support from experienced team members

Working within an interesting dynamic environment

What we are looking for:

An experienced staff manager who creates a positive team environment and can display a track record of training and developing people

Great interpersonal skills – with strong written and verbal communications

Experience of managing a team who work to tight deadlines

Wants to work in an environment where you are encouraged to be proactive and show your initiative

Work within a 24/7, 365 days a year schedule

Please send CV to Russell Brown, Operations Manager.

Email: russell.brown@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: Friday 18th January 2019

The successful candidate will be required to undertake a Basic DBS check, Adverse Financial Check and ID check.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.