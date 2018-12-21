Desktop Support Technician - PA

Desktop Support Technician

Location: Howden

A role has become available in the Desktop Support Team based in Howden, as the Senior Technician. It is an excellent opportunity for a candidate that has experience in IT support role and would enjoy the responsibility of taking on some team leader responsibilities. Due to the diversity of the company there is a wide variety of software and hardware that the candidate will support.

The team is encouraged to look to new technologies to help benefit the business, so the successful candidate will be expected to work with current technologies and introduce new technologies as they become available.

The candidate has to be comfortable being a point of escalation for technical issues, or when calls are close to breaching their SLA. As well as working with a team they must be able to work on their own and make their own decisions when required. They will need the confidence to be able to communicate to all levels of the business, and be flexible enough to help support the off-site, major events we support.

Please send your CV and covering letter to Leon Das, Desktop Support Manager

Email: Leon.das@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 4 January 2019

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community