Assistant Picture Editor - PA

Assistant Picture Editor

Location: London

The Press Association has a vacancy for an Assistant Picture Editor to work in our London newsroom.

You will be helping to lead our team of photographers to produce the must-see pictures and video of the day for print, online and the wider syndication market.

You will need to demonstrate:

Previous experience of working on a newspaper or agency desk

Razor-sharp news sense, to know what is news today – and what will be news tomorrow

Excellent written English

A good understanding of media law and the role of IPSO

The enthusiasm to generate off-diary picture ideas

A knowledge of social media as a source of news and pictures and as a way of showcasing our photographs

Skills in Photoshop, PhotoMechanic

The ability to prioritise your work in response to fast-changing priorities

The role involves evening and weekend working.

Please apply by email with AsstPicEd in the header to Martin Keene, Press Association Group Picture Editor

Email: martin.keene@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Thursday January 10, 2019.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.