Assistant Picture Editor - PA

Careers: Assistant Picture Editor
Location: London
The Press Association has a vacancy for an Assistant Picture Editor to work in our London newsroom.
You will be helping to lead our team of photographers to produce the must-see pictures and video of the day for print, online and the wider syndication market.
You will need to demonstrate:
- Previous experience of working on a newspaper or agency desk
- Razor-sharp news sense, to know what is news today – and what will be news tomorrow
- Excellent written English
- A good understanding of media law and the role of IPSO
- The enthusiasm to generate off-diary picture ideas
- A knowledge of social media as a source of news and pictures and as a way of showcasing our photographs
- Skills in Photoshop, PhotoMechanic
- The ability to prioritise your work in response to fast-changing priorities
The role involves evening and weekend working.
Please apply by email with AsstPicEd in the header to Martin Keene, Press Association Group Picture Editor
Email: martin.keene@pressassociation.com
Closing date: Thursday January 10, 2019.
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.