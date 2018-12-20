Account Manager - PA

Account Manager

Location: Nottingham

Do you want to work for one of the most prestigious multimedia organisations within the UK? If so, we have a fantastic opportunity for you within the Press Association in our photographic arm of the business – PA Images.

This fantastic role will allow you the opportunity to work at the very heart of the UK’s media landscape. Our pictures appear in Newspapers across the UK and a host of other media platforms where clients include the BBC, ITV, Sky and Hello Magazine.

If you join our team, you will be tasked with Account Managing some of PA Images’ key customer that could include brands such as MSN, LADBible, Global Radio, Bauer Radio, The Racing Paper, Boxing News, When Saturday Comes and more. You will ensure that all of your portfolio are utilising their services, with a good understanding of their business whilst proactively sourcing new business opportunities.

The Person

Are you…

Fascinated about the media industry and want to work in a dynamic vibrant organisation?

A fantastic sales person who is enthusiastic and self-motivated?

Looking to develop your career with a dynamic media business?

Do you have…

A track record of exceeding targets within a commercially driven and competitive B2B sales environment?

An ability to build strong customer relationships, with experience of managing the sales process end-to-end?

A consultative sales approach to explore customer needs?

What we can offer you:

A competitive basic salary with an uncapped commission structure.

A great team who support each other – where you are promoting a unique range of products for one of the most well recognised names in the industry

A mature environment that encourages you to work to your strengths to achieve your targets

If you see yourself in what you have read, this could be the job for you.

How to apply or find out more?

You can e-mail me on – gemma.dewhurst@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 4 January 2019

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.