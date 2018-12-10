Production Editor (temporary contract) - PA

Production Editor (temporary contract)

Location: Glasgow/Howden

The Press Association is looking for a talented sub editor to work on its wire and digital content.

Key Responsibilities:

Ensuring high standards are maintained across multi-platform content production

Fast, accurate and fair subbing

Imaginative production of digital content

Creating compelling headlines

Liaising with news, video and social media desks

Identifying technical problems and taking action

Handling breaking news

Creating stories which increase dwell time for customers

Essential criteria:

Confidence knowledge of media law

Excellent subbing skills

Social media and news obsessive

Ability to work well under pressure

Flexibility as the news agenda demands

Wide knowledge across UK and foreign news, culture, finance, showbiz

Ability to work varied shifts

Desirable criteria:

Experience in digital publishing

Experience in national newsroom

This role is office based in Glasgow or Howden and involves shifts from 6am to 11pm, seven days a week.

Please send CVs to Lisa.Mitchell@pressassociation.com. Closing date December 21, 2018.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.