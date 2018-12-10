Production Editor (temporary contract) - PA

Careers: Production Editor (temporary contract)
Location: Glasgow/Howden
The Press Association is looking for a talented sub editor to work on its wire and digital content.
Key Responsibilities:
- Ensuring high standards are maintained across multi-platform content production
- Fast, accurate and fair subbing
- Imaginative production of digital content
- Creating compelling headlines
- Liaising with news, video and social media desks
- Identifying technical problems and taking action
- Handling breaking news
- Creating stories which increase dwell time for customers
Essential criteria:
- Confidence knowledge of media law
- Excellent subbing skills
- Social media and news obsessive
- Ability to work well under pressure
- Flexibility as the news agenda demands
- Wide knowledge across UK and foreign news, culture, finance, showbiz
- Ability to work varied shifts
Desirable criteria:
- Experience in digital publishing
- Experience in national newsroom
This role is office based in Glasgow or Howden and involves shifts from 6am to 11pm, seven days a week.
Please send CVs to Lisa.Mitchell@pressassociation.com. Closing date December 21, 2018.
The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.