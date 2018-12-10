* Production Editor (temporary contract) - PA

Careers: Production Editor (temporary contract)

Posted at 09:29h in Careers by Gillian Chatham

Location: Glasgow/Howden

The Press Association is looking for a talented sub editor to work on its wire and digital content.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Ensuring high standards are maintained across multi-platform content production
  • Fast, accurate and fair subbing
  • Imaginative production of digital content
  • Creating compelling headlines
  • Liaising with news, video and social media desks
  • Identifying technical problems and taking action
  • Handling breaking news
  • Creating stories which increase dwell time for customers

 

Essential criteria:

  • Confidence knowledge of media law
  • Excellent subbing skills
  • Social media and news obsessive
  • Ability to work well under pressure
  • Flexibility as the news agenda demands
  • Wide knowledge across UK and foreign news, culture, finance, showbiz
  • Ability to work varied shifts

 

Desirable criteria:

  • Experience in digital publishing
  • Experience in national newsroom

 

This role is office based in Glasgow or Howden and involves shifts from 6am to 11pm, seven days a week.

Please send CVs to Lisa.Mitchell@pressassociation.com. Closing date December 21, 2018.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



GET IN TOUCH

  • By submitting this form you are agreeing to our privacy policy

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.