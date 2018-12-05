Senior Producer - PA

Careers: Senior Producer
Location: London
The Press Association is looking for a senior journalist to work in the London bureau of an international English-language newspaper.
The role will involve producing agenda-setting stories and re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style.
The successful candidate will have a proven ability to land interviews and deal with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner.
Key Responsibilities of the role will include:
- Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways
- Writing interesting headlines designed to create online engagement
- Engaging with the audience through social media
- Undertake leadership responsibilities
Essential criteria:
- Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level
- Proven ability to generate exclusives
- Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture
- Team player but with ability to be a self-starter
Desirable criteria:
- Knowledge of the Middle East
- Experience of working in online news
- Experience of reading analytics and applying learning
- Experience of managing a team
Professional qualifications
- Must have journalistic qualification, including media law
Please note this role will be based in London and will involve shift working.
To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to Lisa Mitchell, Head of Production
Email: Lisa.Mitchell@pressassociation.com
The closing date for applications is 14 December 2018.
The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.