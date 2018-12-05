* Senior Producer - PA

Posted at 16:54h in Careers by Gillian Chatham

Location: London

The Press Association is looking for a senior journalist to work in the London bureau of an international English-language newspaper.

The role will involve producing agenda-setting stories and re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style.

The successful candidate will have a proven ability to land interviews and deal with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner.

Key Responsibilities of the role will include:

  • Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways
  • Writing interesting headlines designed to create online engagement
  • Engaging with the audience through social media
  • Undertake leadership responsibilities

 

Essential criteria:

  • Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level
  • Proven ability to generate exclusives
  • Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture
  • Team player but with ability to be a self-starter

 

Desirable criteria:

  • Knowledge of the Middle East
  • Experience of working in online news
  • Experience of reading analytics and applying learning
  • Experience of managing a team

 

Professional qualifications

  • Must have journalistic qualification, including media law

 

Please note this role will be based in London and will involve shift working.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to Lisa Mitchell, Head of Production

Email: Lisa.Mitchell@pressassociation.com

The closing date for applications is 14 December 2018.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



