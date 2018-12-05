Senior Producer - PA

Senior Producer

Location: London

The Press Association is looking for a senior journalist to work in the London bureau of an international English-language newspaper.

The role will involve producing agenda-setting stories and re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style.

The successful candidate will have a proven ability to land interviews and deal with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner.

Key Responsibilities of the role will include:

Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways

Writing interesting headlines designed to create online engagement

Engaging with the audience through social media

Undertake leadership responsibilities

Essential criteria:

Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level

Proven ability to generate exclusives

Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture

Team player but with ability to be a self-starter

Desirable criteria:

Knowledge of the Middle East

Experience of working in online news

Experience of reading analytics and applying learning

Experience of managing a team

Professional qualifications

Must have journalistic qualification, including media law

Please note this role will be based in London and will involve shift working.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to Lisa Mitchell, Head of Production

Email: Lisa.Mitchell@pressassociation.com

The closing date for applications is 14 December 2018.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.