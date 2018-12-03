Shift Leader - PA

Shift Leader

Location: Howden

We have an exciting opportunity for an organised and ambitious individual looking to take their first step on the management ladder.

Working in the Specialist Services team in Page-Ready Data, you will take responsibility for leading the production team when on shift, working closely with the production manager to ensure the service meets the high standards of all the team’s customers. You will be expected to make clear, assertive and logical decisions to affect good team morale and high performance, communicating effectively to your team and the clients at all times. The role will require you to be comfortable communicating in a variety of methods to staff and clients, tailoring your approach to the demands of each situation. You will be a keen collaborator, an active learner, a mentor and a manager. You must have a proactive mindset, be capable of working under pressure and have experience delivering services to demanding clients. You must be able to work flexible shift patterns including weekends and evenings.

The Person

Are you…

proactive, organised and methodical in your approach to work?

a keen collaborator and excellent communicator?

looking for a new opportunity?

Do you have…

previous experience working with a demanding client?

a personal drive to work with people to achieve outstanding results?

a keen eye for detail and a strong editorial background?

Can you…

evidence experience of operational problem solving and pressurised decision-making?

work in a demanding and deadline driven environment managing high-profile customer expectations?

communicate effectively and confidently to customers, subordinates, peers and managers?

If you see yourself in what you have read, this could be the job for you.

Interested?

If the opportunity to work in a demanding team management position in an ever-changing business area is something that excites you, apply now!

Apply to Stephanie Williams, Operations Manager (Newspapers).

Email: stephanie.williams@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 12 December 2018

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.