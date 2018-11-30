Deputy Head of Video - PA

Careers: Deputy Head of Video
Producing multimedia content for news organisations across the country, Press Association (PA) is the largest newswire in the UK. We have a fantastic opportunity for a highly skilled Deputy Head of Video to help manage the video department in our busy newsroom.
Working in the PA video team the successful applicant will assist the Head of Video in managing PA video’s entire operation from production and planning to customer management and supporting the commercial team.
Based in our London office, this is a brilliant opportunity to shape the video output of the UK’s national news agency, where the successful applicant will help develop departmental strategies and relationships.
Key Responsibilities:
- Work with the Head of Video to help schedule the daily news agenda, supervise the video team, coordinate video planning and liaise with editorial desks and journalists in the field on reporter deployments
- Deputise for the Head of Video on legal and commercial matters when required
- Maintain production standards across the wider team of video-skilled journalists and photographers
- Be a technical expert of PA’s filming, editing and content management systems
- Help ensure all video content is quality and accuracy checked
- Provide training to video-skilled journalists and photographers when required
Key Performance Indicators:
- A smooth and seamless delivery of video content
- High production standards maintained at all times
- Execution of class-leading, innovative digital video
- Grammatical and factual accuracy maintained across PA video’s output
Qualifications:
- Degree in Broadcast Journalism or equivalent
- NCTJ or similar
Essential skills:
- Excellent news judgement
- Ability to lead a large production team
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- In-depth knowledge of news, sport, entertainment and current affairs
- Excellent knowledge of video for digital audiences
- Attention to detail in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to juggle many tasks at once
- Professional experience using and administering a video content management system
- Up-to-date knowledge of legal issues surrounding video, including copyright
- Knowledge of Canon camera range including XA35/XF205/C100/C200/C300
- Excellent knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud programmes, specifically Premiere and After Effects.
Desirable skills:
- Experience managing a video team in a newsroom
- Practical knowledge and experience of filming and editing
- Previous experience of staff mentoring/training
- Previous experience of managing a large amount of video equipment
To apply, please email your CV and a covering letter to Joe Pickover with ‘Deputy Head of Video’ in the subject line.
Email: Joe.pickover@pressassociation.com
Closing Date: December 17, 2018
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.