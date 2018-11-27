Betting Content Journalist x2 - PA

Betting Content Journalist x2

Press Association Sport is seeking two Betting Content Journalists to work on a new contract. The successful applicant will have experience of working as a sports journalist and they will also have a good knowledge about the betting industry.

They will be a proven self-starter, who can work with internal stakeholders. The ability to incorporate betting insight into editorial content is essential.

They will have worked for a news agency, high-profile website or a daily newspaper. Sound knowledge of media law is essential. The role involves weekend and evening work. Work location can be discussed at interview stage. They will be comfortable using data and graphics to enhance their work.

Key responsibilities

Developing stories with a betting angle

Uploading content to our CMS

Liaising with PA editorial team to arrange a schedule of stories

Liaising with PA staff to commission a selection of stories from specialist reporters

Liaising with data and graphics specialists to develop and enrich stories

Essential criteria

Excellent knowledge of a wide range of sports

Ability to spot a betting angle in editorial copy

Ability to uncover a betting angle to a sporting event

Experience of working in a CMS

Ability to work with internal stakeholders

Proof of ability to work unsupervised

A willingness to work flexibly, including weekends and evenings

Strong communication skills

Experienced in the use of spreadsheets to extract insight from data

Ability to use data and graphics to make stories more engaging

Knowledge of SEO, social media and Content Management Systems

Trained to NCTJ level

Desirable criteria

Experience of working in the betting industry

Experience of programming or databases would be an advantage

Ability to innovate within a brief and to generate new ideas

Experience of working with advanced sporting metrics such as expected goals

If you feel this role is for you, we would like to hear from you.

Interested applicants should email a cover letter and CV to sportrecruitment@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Tuesday December 11

Please note that due to the high volume of applicants, only candidates shortlisted for interviews will be contacted.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.