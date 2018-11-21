PA Group appoints former Lonrho executive James Goode as Chief Financial Officer - PA

PA Group appoints former Lonrho executive James Goode as Chief Financial Officer

21 November 2018: PA Group, the news and information business and parent company of the Press Association, has appointed James Goode as Chief Financial Officer.

Formerly Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Lonrho, a conglomerate focussed on Sub-Saharan Africa, James will play a key role in PA Group’s ongoing strategy to diversify its portfolio. He will have responsibility for the Group’s Finance & Property functions and will join the PA Group board as an Executive Director.

James brings extensive experience in providing financial and strategic direction across private, public and international group environments. He spent five years at Lonrho, first as Group Head of Corporate Development and from 2015 as Group CFO and Executive Director. James began his career with PwC and has also held a number of senior financial leadership and business development roles at BT Group, Logicalis Group and Ernst & Young.

Clive Marshall, CEO of the PA Group, said, “James’s substantial experience of strategic investments and acquisitions are vital to PA Group at this time of growth and transformation. I look forward to working closely with him and the rest of the executive team to shape the direction of the company.”

James Goode, Chief Financial Officer at PA Group, said, “The rapidly evolving media industry presents opportunities for the PA Group. The business has demonstrated real growth and dynamism in recent years and I am excited to help build on this momentum.”

James will take up his new role in January 2019, reporting to Clive Marshall. He will be based at PA Group’s London headquarters.

James’ appointment follows the departure of Ed Ethelston who leaves PA Group in December after four years. During his tenure, the company’s diversification strategy has been furthered with the acquisition of TV metadata business, EBS, and StreamAMG, which specialises in video-on-demand and streaming services.

