Marketing Executive - PA

Marketing Executive

Central London

Do you want to work for one of the most prestigious multimedia news agencies within the UK? If so, we have a fantastic opportunity for you within the Press Association!

The Press Association is the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services – our newswire service provides most of the news content you read and watch. We are also leading the way with other key businesses, and our portfolio of products and services span pictures, video, data APIs, hosted live blogs, graphics, listings pages, social media curation and page production.

If you join our team, you will manage a range of multimedia campaigns across our Training and Business portfolios to promote our courses, products and services. You will collaborate with senior stakeholders across the business, as well as within the marketing team, to plan and deliver innovative campaigns across a range of channels including email, web, social and events.

The Person

Are you…

Fascinated about the media industry and how you get news?

A fantastic, proactive marketer able to increase engagement and leads within target markets?

Looking to grow your career with an innovative and diverse media business?

Do you have…

A track record of managing creative campaigns within a B2B environment?

Experience of marketing events or training courses?

Excellent copywriting and communication skills?

A good understanding of email platforms and CRM systems?

Strong organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple deadlines and stakeholders?

What we can offer you:

Excellent basic salary

A great team who support each other – where you are promoting a unique range of products for one of the most well recognised names in the industry

On the job training

Amazing support from experienced team members

A mature environment that encourages you to work to your strengths to achieve your targets

If you see yourself in what you have read, this could be the job for you.

How to apply or find out more?

You can e-mail me on louise.bousfield@pressassociation.com or call me on 07580 597831

Closing date: 30 November 2018

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.