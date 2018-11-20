Part Time Travel and Payroll Administrator (Fixed Term Contract for up to 12 months) - PA

Part Time Travel and Payroll Administrator (Fixed Term Contract for up to 12 months)

Location: Howden

The Press Association is the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services – our newswire service provides most of the news content you read and watch. We are also leading the way with other key businesses, and our portfolio of products and services span pictures, video, data APIs, hosted live blogs, graphics, listings pages, social media curation and page production and we work with a wide range of clients including Broadcasters, Publishers and Newspapers.

If you join our team, you will be tasked with supporting our businesses in booking travel and assisting with some general payroll duties.

The role is 18.75 hours a week, but we are flexible on the working pattern.

The Person

Are you…

A good team player?

Enjoy working on your own initiative?

Good communicator?

Do you have…

Experience of working in an office?

Good Microsoft office skills – knowledge of Excel would be particularly of interest

Excellent time management skills

If you see yourself in what you have read, this could be the job for you.

How to apply or find out more?

You can e-mail me on louise.bousfield@pressassociation.com or call me on 07580 597831.

Closing date: 30 November 2018

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.