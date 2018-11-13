StreamAMG wins Professional Services prize at the Northwest Football Awards - PA

StreamAMG wins Professional Services prize at the Northwest Football Awards

(Pictured l-r: Matt McKiernan, Chief Operating Officer, Stuart Vose, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Hugo Sharman, Chief Strategy Officer, StreamAMG)

Congratulations to StreamAMG who won the prize for ‘Business and Professional Services to Football’ for the second consecutive year at the Northwest Football Awards.

The Northwest Football Awards were launched 11 years ago to celebrate regional businesses and individuals that have achieved footballing excellence both on and off the pitch. This year’s event took place on Monday 12 November at Emirates Old Trafford.

StreamAMG was recognised for the video-on-demand and live streaming services it offers to football clubs and rights-holders, including Everton FC, Liverpool FC and Stoke City FC. From its sports hub in Salford’s MediaCityUK, StreamAMG works with clients to engage their global fanbases and maximise the value of their video archives.

On the night, StreamAMG beat off stiff competition from the golf consultancy Niche Sport Media and youth academy, RedStar Education, to hold onto the prize for the second year running.

Matt McKiernan, Chief Operating Officer, at StreamAMG, said, “Retaining this award is testament to the hard work of everyone at StreamAMG and is a real team effort.



“Our work in football continues to grow and to be recognised in this way by the football community in the North West is a proud moment for all of us.”

StreamAMG is part of the PA Group of specialist media companies. In addition to sporting clubs, StreamAMG works with major brands across Europe and the UK, including the BBC and the European Council.

In July 2018, the business won the ‘Big Chip Digital Business Award’ at the Big Chip Awards which celebrate excellence among northern-based digital companies.

The company has also been nominated in two categories – ‘Best Use of Technology in Football’ and ‘Best Large Business Serving Football’ – at the upcoming Football Business Awards.