Digital Evening Editor - PA

Careers: Digital Evening Editor
Location: London
The Press Association is looking for an experienced digital editor for an international news website.
Key Responsibilities of the role will include:
* Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner
* Re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style
* Reporting and writing own copy
* Engaging with the audience through social media
* Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways
Essential criteria:
* Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level
* Digital journalism experience and homepage editing
* Experience of working in online news, including foreign news
* Excellent English and superb subbing skills
* Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture
* Team player but with ability to be a self-starter
Desirable criteria:
* Knowledge of the Middle East
* Video editing skills
Please note, this role involves predominantly working late shifts.
To apply, please send your CV to lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com closing date is Monday 26 November.
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.