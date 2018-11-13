Digital Evening Editor - PA

Digital Evening Editor

Location: London

The Press Association is looking for an experienced digital editor for an international news website.

Key Responsibilities of the role will include:

* Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner

* Re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style

* Reporting and writing own copy

* Engaging with the audience through social media

* Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways

Essential criteria:

* Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level

* Digital journalism experience and homepage editing

* Experience of working in online news, including foreign news

* Excellent English and superb subbing skills

* Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture

* Team player but with ability to be a self-starter

Desirable criteria:

* Knowledge of the Middle East

* Video editing skills

Please note, this role involves predominantly working late shifts.

To apply, please send your CV to lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com closing date is Monday 26 November.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.