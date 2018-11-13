* Digital Evening Editor - PA

Careers: Digital Evening Editor

Posted at 09:15h in Careers by Gillian Chatham

Location: London

The Press Association is looking for an experienced digital editor for an international news website.

Key Responsibilities of the role will include:

*            Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner

*            Re-writing copy to suit the publication’s style

*            Reporting and writing own copy

*            Engaging with the audience through social media

*            Presenting stories in exciting, multi-skilled ways

Essential criteria:

*            Must have worked in a newsroom, preferably at national level

*            Digital journalism experience and homepage editing

*            Experience of working in online news, including foreign news

*            Excellent English and superb subbing skills

*            Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture

*            Team player but with ability to be a self-starter

Desirable criteria:

*           Knowledge of the Middle East

*           Video editing skills

Please note, this role involves predominantly working late shifts.

To apply, please send  your CV to lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com closing date is Monday 26 November.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.

 



GET IN TOUCH

  • By submitting this form you are agreeing to our privacy policy

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.