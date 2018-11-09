Account Manager - Media - PA

Account Manager – Media

Location: Central London

Do you have a passion for Media? Do you want to work for one of the most prestigious multi-media news agencies within the UK? If so, we have a fantastic opportunity for you within The Press Association!

The Press Association is the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services – our newswire service provides most of the news content you read and watch. We are also leading the way with other key businesses, and our portfolio of products and services span pictures, video, data APIs, hosted live blogs, graphics, listings pages, social media curation and page production and we work with a wide range of clients including Broadcasters, Publishers and Newspapers.

If you join our team, you will be tasked with Account Managing some of PA’s key clients. You will ensure that all of your portfolio of customers are utilising their services, understanding the challenges and focusses of their business as well as proactively sourcing new business opportunities to present to these clients and developing strong partnerships.

The Person

Are you…

Fascinated about the media industry and how you get news?

A fantastic sales person who is proactive and relishes working in partnership with their customers

Looking to grow your career with an innovative diverse media business?

Do you have…

A track record of exceeding targets within a business to business environment?

Experience of taking ownership of the whole sales process

A consultative sales approach where you uncover your client’s needs

A passion and understand of media

What we can offer you

Excellent basic and an unparalleled, uncapped commission structure

A great team who support each other – where you are selling a unique range of products for one of the most well recognised names in the industry

Amazing support from an innovative marketing team to help develop your business

A mature environment that encourages you to work to your strengths to achieve your target

If you see yourself in what you have read, this could be the job for you.

How to apply or find out more?

You can e-mail me on louise.bousfield@pressassociation.com or call me on 07580 597831

Closing date: 23 November 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.