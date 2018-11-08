Picture Desk Assistant - PA

Picture Desk Assistant

The Press Association has a vacancy for a Picture Desk Assistant at our offices in Victoria, central London.

In this entry-level position you will be working with our team of award-winning photographers, helping to caption and transmit their pictures to a range of newspapers, websites and agents.

You should be familiar with Photoshop, PhotoMechanic and FTP transmission.

A passion for great pictures, an interest in current affairs, an eye for detail, excellent written English and good communication skills are essential: the ability to edit video and an understanding of social media both as a source of stories and to promote our photography are desirable.

We can help with training, and the working hours include evenings and weekends.

Please apply with CV and covering letter to Group Picture Editor Martin Keene by email: martin.keene@pressassociation.com and include ‘PDA vacancy’ in the subject header.

Closing date: Monday November 19, 2018.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.