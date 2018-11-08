Evening Betting Specialist - PA

Evening Betting Specialist

Location: Howden, East Yorkshire

The Press Association is currently looking for Horse Racing and Greyhound enthusiasts who have an excellent knowledge betting, to join our expanding Racing Operations team in Howden, East Yorkshire.

As an Evening Betting Specialist, you will be responsible for forming and updating live betting markets for American thoroughbred and greyhound racing, using various internal methods and bespoke software.

A methodical approach to work, strong numerical skills and a keen interest in racing is essential.

Key responsibilities:

Forming and updating live betting markets and results for American Horse and Greyhound Racing.

Adhering to internal procedures and processes.

Remaining calm and focused under pressure.

Escalating content errors and/or potential issues to Management immediately without hesitation.

Essential criteria:

Understanding of betting theory and bookmaking.

Understanding of betting exchanges.

Strong numeric and analytical skills.

Methodical approach to work.

Good communication skills.

Flexibility and positive attitude.

Desirable criteria:

Previous industry experience.

Good understanding of the racing / greyhound industry.

Digital competencies.

Previous data processing experience.

Shift patterns are subject to the racing schedule but will be any 5 from 7 evenings between 4pm and 5am.

Please send CV and covering letter to:

RacingOps.Recruitment@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Friday 14th December

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.