Entertainment Reporter - PA

Entertainment Reporter

London (Victoria)

Excellent basic salary – plus bonus, pension, 25 days holiday (plus option to purchase 5 extra days), discounted gym membership

Our mission at The Press Association is ‘Fast, Fair and Accurate’ – our team of 400 journalists are at the heart of the media industry and our newswire services provides most of the news content you read and watch. We are now looking for a talented Entertainment reporter who will be based in our London office.

This is a great opportunity for you if you love Entertainment and want to be a part of an exciting and challenging team. We passionately believe in our reporters being out of the office discovering and reporting on what is happening in the Entertainment industry – in this position you will be attending events, conducting interviews and creating interesting original content for all our services.

We are looking for someone who loves generating ideas and interviewing celebrities across all areas of Entertainment, including Arts and Media.

Your key focus in the role is to be responsible for working across PA’s Entertainment services including the wire and digital services and you will work alongside the Entertainment team to gather and produce news for print and online.

You should be abreast of all the latest news, be able to write in different styles and tones of voice, for a range of audiences and platforms.

You also need to have experience of working in a breaking news environment and should be able to turn around accurate, concise copy.

You should possess excellent journalism skills and be able to connect widely with different audiences, while managing a busy workload.

This is a fast-paced role, working on a lot of varied material as part of a friendly team. You will be required to work shifts, including weekends and evenings.

This is a junior position, but some experience as a multi-skilled journalist, working across both print and digital outputs, would be beneficial.

A presence on social media and an understanding of how it influences the Entertainment industry is a key requirement.

An NCTJ-approved qualification and reliable shorthand are also necessary for this role.

Please email your CV and covering letter to entsrecruitment@pressassociation.com and put Entertainment Reporter in the subject line of your email.

The closing date for applications is 6 December 2018.

Please note that due to the high volume of applications, only candidates shortlisted for an interview will be contacted.

If you don’t hear from us within 10 days following the closing date, your application has not been selected for the next round and we would like to thank you for your interest in the Press Association.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.