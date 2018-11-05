Sports Photography Internship - PA

Sports Photography Internship

Location: Nottingham

Are you:

Passionate about sport?

A budding photographer with a keen creative eye?

An energetic and self-motivated learner?

A competent DSL camera user?

We have a fantastic opportunity for you to kickstart your career in sports photography within PA Images, the photographic arm of the Press Association, the national news agency for the UK and Ireland.

Our images appear in press and digital outlets around the world, including the BBC & SKY, and you could see your pictures published there too.

Our newly-created six-month internship will give you on-the-job training alongside PA Images’ team of award-winning photographers. We encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds as part of a wider business drive to nurture editorial talent from all backgrounds.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to:

Hone their photography skills while learning all aspects of the photography business

Cover a variety of sporting events around the country

Build a specialist portfolio of work

Bring your own unique perspective to sports photography

We will offer you:

A paid internship beginning in January 2019

A six-month development plan, with the potential to continue working with PA Images

Mentoring and specialist training from the most respected photography team in the industry

Use of professional Canon equipment throughout the internship

Interested? Here’s what you need to do next:

Fill out the application form here and email with a portfolio of your 10 best sports photographs. JPEG files and links to published work will be accepted.

and email with a portfolio of your 10 best sports photographs. JPEG files and links to published work will be accepted. Email the submission to internship@pressassociation.com

NB: Applications are only open to photographers at the start of their career or outstanding students with the written support of the Dean of a Photographic College.

The successful candidate will be required to work flexible hours and travel around the UK.

Deadline for applications is 20 November 2018.

Incomplete or late applications will not be accepted.

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.