Senior Sales Administrator - PA

Senior Sales Administrator

Nottingham – Basic salary to £25,000 plus excellent benefits package

Do you want to work for one of the most prestigious multimedia organisations within the UK? If so, we have a fantastic opportunity for you within the Press Association in our photographic arm of the business – PA Images.

This dynamic role will allow you the opportunity to work at the very heart of the UK’s media landscape. Our pictures appear in Newspapers across the UK and a host of other media platforms where clients include the BBC, ITV, Sky and Hello Magazine.

In this role you will be responsible for providing administration support to the Sales department and ensuring that information, documents and materials are processed correctly and efficiently. You will continuously improve existing workflows and demonstrate excellent stakeholder management through clear and dynamic communication.

The Person

Are you…

A fantastic administrator with organisation skills that shine in a dynamic sales environment?

Process driven and keen to demonstrate good practice to others?

Task orientated and self-motivated to meet deadlines?

Excited by team work and striving to deliver results?

Do you have…

Experience of working in a commercially driven and competitive B2B environment?

Strong organisational and communication skills, with the ability to manage multiple deadlines and stakeholders?

Good competency using Microsoft Excel?

What we can offer you

Excellent basic salary

Amazing support from experienced team members

A mature environment that encourages you to work to your strengths to achieve your objectives

If you see yourself in what you have read, this could be the job for you.

How to apply or find out more?

You can e-mail me on – careers@paimages.co.uk

Closing date: 4 November 2018

