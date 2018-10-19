General News Reporter - PA

General News Reporter

Location: London

A vacancy has arisen for a general reporter based in PA’s London newsroom, the heart of the UK’s leading news agency.

The successful applicant will be a self-starter who can operate under pressure producing accurate, fast, clear copy and compelling stills and video. He or she will also be able to generate their own multi-platform stories, making full use of social media and other sources.

The job involves covering a wide-range of stories, including court cases. Extensive experience of reporting to agency/daily newspaper level is essential.

Experience of and interest in shooting video is preferable but training can be provided.

Shift working is involved.

Please send your CV and covering letter to Teilo Colley, Editor (wire) Email: Teilo.colley@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 1 November 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.