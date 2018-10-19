Associate Software Engineer - PA

Associate Software Engineer

Are you a tech graduate who is looking to start an exciting career in a cutting edge, fast paced national news and press agency?

You will have recently graduated with a degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering. You will be flexible, dependable and most of all – passionate about technology and delivering quality software. Ideally having an interest in open source software, micro service patterns and/or virtualisation technologies.

With a thirst for knowledge you will strive to be a domain-expert within our small, agile teams and be equally enthusiastic about refining product requirements with the business, as you are developing technical solutions to test them. You will have the ability to tackle the role from different viewpoints – thinking like an end user, customer, engineer, business-sponsor or malicious user.

Our team are responsible for:

Defining the approach to QA and testing our services

Developing new and existing QA frameworks to cover functional, performance and load testing

Working with Business sponsors to validate and refine product requirements

Producing robust test cases to cover new functionality and gaps in existing regression packs to ensure

bug free releases

Being a highly technical person, you will also possess:

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, Software Engineering or related technical field.

Experience of using Java and an understanding of JavaScript – whether through University projects, self-study or placement/work experience. Commercial experience is not required.

Experience with / knowledge of / enthusiasm towards: software testing, QA automation tools (e.g.

Selenium WebDriver, RestAssured), mocking frameworks.

What we can offer you:

Salary and benefits:

Competitive starting salary with regular pay reviews + company bonus scheme + generous holidays + other flexi

benefits + fantastic training and development.

The chance to work with cutting edge technologies in a prestigious organisation, surrounded by highly technical people who are always pushing the boundaries and

using the latest cutting-edge technologies.

How to apply or find out more?

You can e-mail me on louise.bousfield@pressassociation.com or call me on 07580 597831

Closing date: 10 November 2018

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.