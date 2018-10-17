Credit Controller - PA

Credit Controller

Location: Howden

Do you want to work for one of the most prestigious multimedia news agencies within the UK? If so, we have a fantastic opportunity for you within the Press Association!

The Press Association is the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services – our newswire service provides most of the news content you read and watch. We are also leading the way with other key businesses, and our portfolio of products and services span pictures, video, data APIs, hosted live blogs, graphics, listings pages, social media curation and page production.

If you join the finance team, you will be ensuring that we provide effective debt collection to maximise cash collection and to minimise any bad debt. You will also be ensuring that we have relevant controls in place and realising efficiencies wherever possible.

The Person

Are you…

A team player?

Are you proactive and task-orientated?

Looking to grow your career with an innovative diverse media business?

Do you have…

Experience of working in credit control?

Experience of working in debt collection?

What we can offer you…

Excellent basic salary

A great team who support each other

Working for an interesting diverse organisation

If you see yourself in what you have read, this could be the job for you.

How to apply or find out more?

You can e-mail me on louise.bousfield@pressassociation.com or call me on 07580 597831

Closing date: 23 October 2018

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.