Racing Operations Shift Leader - PA

Racing Operations Shift Leader

Location: Howden

Do you want to work for the UK’s market leading provider of betting content in the UK? If so, we have a fantastic opportunity for you within the Racing Operation at the Press Association.

PA supplies official Racing data, including live betting and results for domestic, US, South Africa, French, Australia, India and selected Group 1 races from around the world. All our horse and greyhound data are collected and delivered in a variety of methods and format.

PA data is collected on behalf of official rights holders and is then distributed to all major betting companies both domestic and overseas. Bet365, Skybet, Ladbrokes/Coral, William Hill & Paddy Power/Betfair to name a few. The data PA produced is also used to drive UK television channels such as Racing UK, The Racing Partnership, At The Races and ITV.

As a Shift Leader, you will be part of the management structure working alongside other Shift Leaders. You will be tasked with supervising both staff and services during designated shifts, ensuring the highest levels of service accuracy are achieved and delivered to customers.

The Person

Are you…

A racing and greyhound enthusiast who has a solid understanding of the industry?

A flexible, reliable team player, willing to go the extra mile?

Looking for a chance to utilise and develop a wide range of skills?

Looking to grow your career within the racing and betting industry?

Do you have…

A confident, outgoing and positive personality?

Ability to lead and motivate teams?

Strong organisational and communication skills, with the ability to multitask and hit deadlines?

Ambition and a drive to succeed and progress?

What we can offer you…

Competitive basic salary

A great team who support each other

Diverse environment that encourages you to succeed

A chance to work for the UK’s leading Racing data provider

If you see yourself in what you have read, this could be the job for you.

How to apply or find out more?

You can e-mail me on david.johnston@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Friday 2nd November 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.