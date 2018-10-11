Racing Customer Support Analyst - PA

Racing Customer Support Analyst

Location: Howden

An opportunity has arisen for an individual to join our Horse Racing Customer Support Team in Howden.

The successful candidates primary role will be to provide real-time response to our customers. Escalating and diagnosing issues reported internally and externally, whilst providing operational and technical assistance to customers and suppliers. Candidates will adhere to departmental objectives, processes and procedures, whilst meeting specific SLA’s for key customers.

Working on a business-to-business basis, effective communication of PA’s message to the customer, whilst understanding client needs and the impact of incidents on the industry is vital.

Key Responsibilities

Provide clear and professional responses to incidents and requests from internal and external clients.

Provide operational and technical assistance for clients.

Monitoring of live Racing and Sport systems, escalating through appropriate internal channels.

Escalation and incident reporting direct to key clients within agreed business SLAs.

Aid in diagnosing the cause of incidents, wherever possible resolving customer issues first time.

Follow a defined process of escalation to support teams and third party suppliers whilst managing customer expectations and responses.



Key Competencies

Self-prioritisation of workload with the ability to coordinate all required support activities and work to deadlines.

Ability to maintain a polite and professional approach at all times.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills including proper use of tone when communicating with different clients/internal stakeholders.

Demonstrable analytical mind-set and proactive desire to take on responsibility to solve problems.

Proactive approach to developing a solid understanding of the business and its stakeholders.

Adaptability to changing environments, work priorities and organisational needs.

Attention to detail, accuracy and completeness, active listening.

Ability to deal with difficult situations whilst maintaining a high level of performance.

The successful candidate will be required to work flexible shift patterns, including overnight shifts within a 24/7, 365 day schedule.

Send your CV and covering letter to:

Will Ashton, Racing Data Customer Support Team Leader

Email: william.ashton@pressassociation.com

Closing date:

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.